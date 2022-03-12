Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

PANL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

