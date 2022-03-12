$112.22 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) to post sales of $112.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.04 million and the lowest is $88.80 million. Celsius posted sales of $50.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $537.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.53 million to $592.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $782.24 million, with estimates ranging from $648.14 million to $900.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELH traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,329. Celsius has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $110.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.