$2.87 EPS Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $3.63. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $16.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $16.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PDC Energy.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $245,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period.

Shares of PDCE traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.85. 1,053,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

