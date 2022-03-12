Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend by 16.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,377. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 64,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

