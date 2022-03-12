iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

IJR traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. 4,094,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.04. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

