Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Increases By 250.0%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ GEG remained flat at $$1.94 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.