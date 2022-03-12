Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Increases By 250.0%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ GEG remained flat at $$1.94 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the second quarter worth $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the third quarter worth $363,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.