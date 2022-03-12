Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Drops By 71.7%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the February 13th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.8% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNK traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,017. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

