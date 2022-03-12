Short Interest in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Increases By 96.1%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the February 13th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Happiness Biotech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAPP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,526. Happiness Biotech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

