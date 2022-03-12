Zacks: Analysts Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 606,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,571. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.47.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

