$76.17 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will post $76.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.27 million and the highest is $80.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $93.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $327.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $336.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $364.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $377.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HMST. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMST stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

