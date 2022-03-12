Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.22.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE GDOT traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $25.08. 338,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after buying an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Green Dot by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Green Dot by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Green Dot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.