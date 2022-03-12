Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.22.
NYSE GDOT traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $25.08. 338,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after buying an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Green Dot by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Green Dot by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Green Dot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
