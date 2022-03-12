Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 57,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

