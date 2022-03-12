Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average of $166.27. The company has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

