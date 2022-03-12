QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,392,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average is $160.53. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

