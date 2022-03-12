Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.93. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 473,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.40. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $241.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

