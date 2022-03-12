Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

NYSE:STG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,595. Sunlands Technology Group has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $78.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.