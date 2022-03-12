Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 13th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the fourth quarter worth $8,148,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 619,397 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colombier Acquisition Corp - Class A alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLBR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 14,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,783. Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Corp - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition Corp - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.