PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PGP stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,653. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

