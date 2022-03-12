PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PGP stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,653. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
