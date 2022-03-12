Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) will post ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.67). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

PRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 96,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.50. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10.

In other news, EVP Andrew Combs purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.