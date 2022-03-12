Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of SFM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,382. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

