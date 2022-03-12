ACG Wealth Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ACG Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $258.80 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.87 and its 200-day moving average is $301.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

