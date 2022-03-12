Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,778 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.95. 689,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

