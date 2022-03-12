CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 8,744 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.52. 1,933,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,632. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.94 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

