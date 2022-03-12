Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $10.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $35,804,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.19. 377,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,939. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

