DOGGY Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $312,496.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.56 or 0.06611338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.99 or 0.99992393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041684 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,043,308,181 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

