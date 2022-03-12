Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.51. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.79. 218,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,390. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,847 shares of company stock worth $160,758. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.