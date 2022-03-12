$4.98 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $20.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.67 billion to $23.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.81 on Monday, hitting $182.15. 2,342,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,063. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

