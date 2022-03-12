Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.57. 144,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,094. The stock has a market cap of $540.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.