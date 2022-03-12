Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.57. 144,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,094. The stock has a market cap of $540.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $20.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th.
In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini (Get Rating)
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.