Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Decreases By 58.9%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the February 13th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RIINF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $17.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Braveheart Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
