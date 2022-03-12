Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Decreases By 58.9%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the February 13th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RIINF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $17.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Braveheart Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

Braveheart Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.