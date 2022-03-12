Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Stabilus stock remained flat at $$10.55 on Friday. Stabilus has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

