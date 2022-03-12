TTP Investments Inc. Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 102,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock worth $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.90. 5,195,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.93, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

