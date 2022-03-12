VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. 7,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,917. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 92,822 shares in the last quarter.

