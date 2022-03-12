Zacks: Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.87. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BancFirst by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in BancFirst by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BancFirst by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 109,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,601. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

