Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 492 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,048,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average of $159.87. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $198.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

