Brokerages Set LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Price Target at €143.98

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €143.97 ($156.49).

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

LEG Immobilien stock traded up €1.05 ($1.14) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €110.10 ($119.67). 204,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €114.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €123.25. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

