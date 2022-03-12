Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 141.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.75 ($1.86).

A number of research firms have commented on SNR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Senior news, insider Ian King bought 100,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £142,000 ($186,058.70). Also, insider David Squires bought 35,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £41,300 ($54,114.26).

Shares of LON SNR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 125 ($1.64). 643,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,093. The company has a market cap of £524.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.45). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.72.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

