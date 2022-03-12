Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $72,348,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.34. 837,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.