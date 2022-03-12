Bytom Trading Down 6.8% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $35.83 million and $1.87 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.94 or 0.00270804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001283 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,740,194,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,643,389,044 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.