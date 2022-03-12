Litecoin Cash Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $266.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,982.06 or 0.99649163 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 752,813,606 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

