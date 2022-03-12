AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of AES traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

