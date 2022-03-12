iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,999,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 648.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 123,507 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $666,000.

IEF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $110.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,875,529. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

