BCS Wealth Management Invests $212,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $131.41 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

