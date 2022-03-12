ACG Wealth Sells 5,899 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

MCD opened at $226.87 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $211.42 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

