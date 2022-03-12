Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.16. 5,870,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,496,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.46 and a 200-day moving average of $415.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.