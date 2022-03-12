ACG Wealth Sells 546 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 321,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,989,163 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $251.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.