Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Trimmed by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.80. The company had a trading volume of 949,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

