Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,077 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 4.3% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T remained flat at $$23.19 during midday trading on Friday. 54,448,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

