Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 71.0% in February

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $971,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 99,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 63,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th.

