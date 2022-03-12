Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ SZZLU traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.05. 437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014. Sizzle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000.

