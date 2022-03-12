Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,385,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. The company has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average is $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

